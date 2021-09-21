Coffs Coast Festival of MotorSport Postponed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Festival of MotorSport President Bob Carle recently announced the postponement of November’s planned events, but says the Festival will be back bigger and better in 2022.

“While we are disappointed for 2021, we are looking forward to an even bigger and better event in 2022 with many additional local clubs coming forward requesting to stage events.

“Given that competitors from many parts of Australia are unlikely to be able to travel in the short-term, the Coffs Coast Festival of MotorSport made the decision to cancel the 2021 event to avoid any costly last-minute cancellations for teams, organisers and fans,” said Carle.

The festival, scheduled for November, included a range of motor sport events planned to coincide with the finale of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) which would have seen international competitors taking part alongside Australian-based teams, however the APRC had also recently been cancelled.

Bob Carle applauded the support from the community and stakeholders.

“The local community has been extremely supportive of what we’ve tried to achieve, and we’ve had strong backing from the Coffs Harbour City Council.

“I’d also like to thank the NSW Government for its support of this event, and we hope to be able to confirm details of the 2022 Festival soon, which we know will deliver significant benefits for our region.

“The support from local sponsors has been tremendous, particularly the CeX Group and Geoff King Motors,” said Mr Carle.

To stay up-to-date on all aspects of the Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport 2022, you can visit the website at www.coffscoastmotorsport.com.

By David WIGLEY