Coffs Coast Food & Wine Festival highlights

DELICIOUS dining, drinking and doing different foodie things – this is what the upcoming Coffs Coast Food & Wine Festival (4-13 June) is all about.

The Festival team has spent countless hours visiting restaurants and food businesses.

Their goal was clear: to encourage collaborations, highlight local produce, and feature the best the region has to offer.

This doesn’t stop at food though, they’ve entwined art, music and even immersive theatre into their festival schedule, which now offers nineteen different events from Bellingen up to Woolgoolga.

With sustainability as a focus, the festival is donating a portion of profits towards OzHarvest.

Each ticket will help fund two meals for locals in need via the food rescue organisation’s Coffs Harbour chapter.

Lindsay Russell, Coffs Coast Food & Wine Festival Director, shares some highlights with News Of The Area.

The Great Gatsby Gala at Jetty Beach House with an Alykat Creative aka Alyson Pearson Art Installation on 3 June is the official launch event for The Coffs Coast Food & Wine Festival.

It will have a mix of immersive theatre, a little bit of mystery, and surprise performances.

“The evening will embody different genres of 1920s themed music from string quartets to an eight-piece swing band and a DJ with 1920s inspired beats to finish the evening with a modern twist.

“Miss Tara from Bambino Ballerinas has been training a troupe of locals in the art of 1920s Charleston dancing, so the dance floor at Jetty Beach House will be an exemplary representation of the era.”

Alykat Creative will have a pop-up art gallery with each item up for auction digitally, part of which proceeds go towards the festival’s good cause OzHarvest.

With VIP treatment for all, each guest will enjoy a cocktail on arrival, canapes throughout the evening, partake in Prohibition period cocktails.

The Athletic Club’s Aperitivo Masterclass on 4 June offers an authentic insight into Italian Aperitivo culture.

Campari brand ambassador Jay Lambert will lead this ‘how to’ masterclass.

“Hosted by one of the best cocktail bars in the region, The Athletic Club in Sawtell, this event is perfect for those looking to improve their mixology skills,” said Lindsay.

Attendees will be shown how to make the perfect aperitivos including an Aperol Spritz, a Negroni and an Americano – all beautifully paired with matching canapés for a true Italian experience.

The Little Mermaid Takeover – Pizza Party at The Mermaid Beach House on 5 June sees in-house Chef Rowan Tihema expanding his venture with a new woodfired pizza oven and backyard dining area, ‘Little Mermaid’.

Celebrating the new pizza oven guests can enjoy as much as they desire.

“With a DJ spinning some beats in the background, this Sunday Sesh will be one for attendees to hang out and mingle all afternoon.”

Pranzo at Stef Beachstone for Sunday lunch, 5 June, is an authentic Italian experience at one of the most gorgeous restaurants in Sapphire Beach.

Fresh ocean breeze, sprawling patio, and an authentic ‘Pranzo’, meaning lunch in Italian, while listening to live music by Italian Nu Folk Duo.

With an Aperol Spritz on arrival, Chef Stefano Mazzina will then roll out a family-style feast, meant to be shared with friends and family.

Mosaic Art Class and Italian Lunch at Osteria Fiume with Bellingen artist Fiona McAulay is on 10 June.

“Our philosophy has always been about bringing people together over food and our menu reflects this by encouraging people to share and enjoy dishes together,” said Fi and Megs, Owners at Osteria Fiume.

“The way that we design our menus is not split by entrees or mains.

“Instead, we encourage people to share and enjoy dishes together.”

“Osteria Fiume is one of Bellingen’s newest restaurants and is a truly amazing addition to the regional foodie scene,” said Lindsay.

Weekly menu changes highlight local ingredients, and for the festival, they are collaborating with local artist Fiona McCauley for a Mosaic Art Class and Italian Lunch.

There’s ten places and each guest will create a mosaic platter to take home.

This session starts at 9am and ends at 4pm including a delicious two-course Italian lunch, determined by the ingredients available locally that week.

View the full schedule at coffscoastfoodwine.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI