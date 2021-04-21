Coffs Coast Gymnastics members amongst the best in the state

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Gymnastics members have proven to be amongst the best in the state.

The six National Level 8 gymnasts took on the state’s finest and achieved top results at the recent Senior State Championships at the Sydney Gymnastics and Aquatic Centre in Rooty Hill.

The six girls have been training hard and preparing for this event since the re-opening of the Coffs Coast Gymnastics gym in June 2020.

The super six came back strong for their first competition this year in March where they earned their position at the State Championships.

The Coffs Harbour gymnasts went against the best in the state achieving some great results.

Moija Roser-Clark placed 6th overall with a bronze on bars and a tie 5th on floor with her teammate Tabitha Follett.

Shekinah Phipps placed 5th on the balance beam.

All the girls had solid routines with fantastic improvements from the last meet.

To achieve their great results at the State Championships, the six gymnasts train up to 12 hours per week both before and after school to maintain and progress forward with their skills.

Alannah Robey and Kristie Dawson have coached the super six juniors for a number of years.

Robey told News Of The Area that not only were they great gymnasts, but great girls as well.

“It’s been amazing coaching them as not only are they good gymnasts, they are good people with great personalities,” she said.

“They have completed their judging competitions and coaching courses, and they mentor the younger girls as now it’s their first job.”

The proud coach said she shared a close bond with her gymnasts.

“Sometimes we see them more than their parents do, and we do a lot more than just coaching like mental work and supporting them, as they are like family.”

Robey said it took a special athlete to become a top gymnast.

“It’s definitely an unrecognised sport in Australia, as it takes a lot of time and effort to learn the skills,” she said.

“It’s very repetitive and you need a lot of discipline.

“It takes a special person to succeed at gymnastics.”

By Aiden BURGESS