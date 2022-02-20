Coffs Coast Health Care Workers Past Their Limits Stop Work

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 200 nurses from Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Dorrigo joined the first walk out in almost a decade after the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association called for action following a breakdown in talks with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

Sue White, President of the local branch of the Nurses and Midwives’ Association told News Of The Area, “Nurses are concerned that the Premier is telling the public that we’re coping, but we’re not.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“We have nice new buildings but no one sees what goes on inside.

“They haven’t increased resources for us to cope with the number of patients we are caring for.”

The Association wants mandated nurse-to-patient ratios and a pay rise above 2.5 percent to recognise the work done by nurses throughout the pandemic despite staff shortages and infection risks.

Nurses lined the highway across from the Coffs Harbour Health Campus, holding numerous placards.

Passing vehicles tooted their horns constantly in support.

The nurses gathered together to hear a number of short speeches.

All speakers talked about being understaffed, doing hours of unpaid overtime and being overwhelmed and exhausted.

They stressed that the result of their poor work conditions is that patient care is compromised.

The crowd chanted a call and answer to “What do you want?”, “Ratios”, “When do you want it?”, “Now!” before filing across the road to the Health Campus.

One of the organisers said that it was gratifying to see so many young nurses taking action for better conditions for themselves and their patients.

By Andrew VIVIAN