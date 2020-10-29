Coffs Coast Hockey will hold their Grand Finals this weekend and celebrate five junior players selected for state programs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Hockey will hold their club competition Grand Finals on Saturday 31 October and will also be officially opening their new canteen and club room.

The association is celebrating the inclusion of five junior players in state level programs.

Ella-Ruth Beynon-Whitelaw has been selected in the NSW U15 squad, and her achievement comes as the result of a stellar season as goalkeeper in Beaches Hockey Club women’s first grade team.

News of the selection came as a surprise to Ella, who said, “It was a huge surprise when I found out I’d been selected in the squad, I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“I started getting all of these texts and Facebook messages from friends, teammates and family which was really nice.”

Four other local juniors, Breah Fischer, Joshua Perry, Hayley Fischer and Ambrose Page have also been included in Hockey NSW’s Athlete Acceleration Program (AAP) which forms part of the selection pathway into the U18 NSW state teams.

“It’s always a great thrill for our athletes to be selected into representative programs”, said Joel Matthews, President of Hockey Coffs Coast.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and practice.

“It also highlights the quality of the coaches that we have at every level in the association. I’m sure the players and the parents are mindful of that as well.”

The timetable for the Grand Finals is –

Gates will open at 7:00am,11’s Grand Final – 8:00am,13’s Grand Final – 9:15am,16’s Grand Final – 10:30am.

Junior Presentation & Official Opening of Canteen & Clubroom – 11:30am.

Women’s Div 3 – 1:00pm, Women’s Div 2 – 2:30pm, Presentation – 4:00pm.

Men’s – 4:30pm, Women’s Div 1 – 6:00pm, Senior Presentation – 7:30pm.

By David TUNE