Coffs Coast hosts NSW Women’s Week event

AS part of NSW Women’s Week 2022, the Coffs Coast will host one of 24 statewide events that promote and support women’s education, employment and wellbeing.

Held from Monday 7 March to Sunday 13 March, NSW Women’s Week will celebrate the achievements of the State’s women and highlight ways to build a more equitable future for girls and young women.



It will coincide with International Women’s Day on 8 March, and the NSW Women of the Year Awards on 9 March.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “The 2022 NSW Women’s Week is set to be the biggest ever with the schedule of events across NSW reflecting both the creativity and diversity of NSW women.”

Mr Singh said he was delighted the NSW Government is providing $3300 to Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network in support of their forum, Focus on the Future Through Mentoring, to be held on Monday 7 March from 10am to 2.30pm at the Coffs Harbour Surf Club.

The forum is free to all participants and a light lunch is included, but participants need to register for the event – see link below.

“Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network is doing important work in our community,” said Mr Singh.

The theme of the forum centres on confidence building across educational and workplace environments, commencing with a panel of young women and older women in the workplace and participants will be encouraged to discuss and develop strategies that address confidence building, empowerment, safety in the community, and the workplace.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor described NSW Women’s Week as “bringing women together to celebrate and inspire one another”.

Mrs Taylor added, “This week will deliver a wide range of practical supports that will benefit women right across our fabulous state.”

Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network provides meaningful and engaging events for women over 45 from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, enabling them to make social connections, build self-confidence and resilience and learn new skills.

Register for the Coffs Harbour event using this link:

https://events.humanitix.com/focus-on-the-future-through-mentoring-panel-forum.

By Susan KONTIC