Coffs Coast Little Athletics athletes ready for State Championships

COFFS Harbour’s best junior athletes are ready to take on the best competitors NSW has to offer.

Coffs Coast Little Athletics athletes are headed to Sydney this weekend to compete in the Little Athletics NSW State Track and Field Championships, to be held at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre.

The eight athletes qualified for the state championships after finishing top-two in their events at the Regional Championships in Tamworth.

Amaia Wain and Fern Berry are two of the Coffs Coast Little Athletics Club athletes who qualified for the State Championships.

It will be both young athletes’ fifth State Championships, as Amaia Wain looks to have a good meet in the hurdles, high jump, long jump, and triple jump after a top performance at the regional championships.

“I think I did pretty well at the regional championships in Tamworth, as I got a personal best and I was happy with my results,” she said.

Fern Berry was also looking forward to testing herself at state after a successful regional championships, in which she qualified for the hurdles, triple jump and long jump.

“I was really happy with how I went as I put in a lot of effort, and I look forward to seeing how I go in Sydney,” she said.

Coffs Coast Little Athletics President Brooke Henry said her club’s athletes were already winners qualifying for the State Championships.

“They’ve done well just to get to the state championships, as it’s only the top two that qualify at the regional championships,” she said.

“The most we are hoping for are personal bests, and we’ve got a good mix of athletes that are not only sprinters, but other events such as triple jump, long jump, throwers, walkers, and middle-distance runners.”

By Aiden BURGESS