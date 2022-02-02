Coffs Coast Little Athletics members compete at regional championships in Tamworth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOP Coffs Coast junior athletes have represented their region while looking to qualify for the Little Athletics NSW State Track and Field Championships.

The Coffs Coast Little Athletics members represented their region as they vied for spots at the state championships while competing at the Regional Championships in Tamworth.

A number of Coffs Coast Little Athletics club members qualified for the upcoming State Championships to be held in Sydney next month.

The Little Athletics NSW State Track and Field Championships will be held on March 19-20 at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre.

Coffs Coast Little Athletics members train each Thursday afternoon at Toormina Oval from October through to March.

The club’s aim is to assist athletes through encouragement, instruction, and competition, to help improve their athletic skills and abilities whilst meeting new friends.

By: Aiden BURGESS