Coffs Coast Locals Support Ongoing Actions for Burma

THE local Burmese community and their supporters have been active with a fundraiser and the establishment of an action group to keep raising awareness and support for their fellow countrymen in Myanmar living under the military junta.

Last month they held a gala day fundraiser selling food and playing friendly games of soccer and volleyball.

Approximately four hundred people attended the event at York Street Oval in Coffs Harbour.

Sporting teams consisted of an adult team, a teen team and younger players all playing together throughout the day.

More than ten thousand dollars was raised that day and has been donated to the Civil Disobedience Movement to use as they see fit for medicine, food, clothing or supplies for the community.

On the back of the successful day another community group gathered to show their support for the Mizzima News group which is still operating in exile and underground.

Former photojournalist for Mizzima News and Coffs Harbour resident Ms Aye Win spoke with News Of The Area.

“We have established a support group, Mizzima Media Supporters Australia, and for the 23rd anniversary for the establishment of Mizzima News.

“So on the same day we called for the release of Thin Thin Aung.

“She is a co-founder of the Mizzima Media Group and my mentor,” explained Ms Aye Win.

“She has been imprisoned since her arrest in early May.”

Thin Thin Aung was arrested with other Mizzima journalists and placed in Insein prison in Yangon (Rangoon) where COVID-19 is running rampant.

“We really don’t know what is happening in there as the doctors can’t go there and the prisoners can’t get treatment.

“Even outside of prison they don’t have enough human and physical resources to manage COVID.”

Another co-founder of Mizzima News escaped somewhere within the country and they, along with others, are still able to produce Mizzima News.

By Sandra MOON