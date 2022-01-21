Coffs Coast parents protest for freedom of choice on children’s Covid-19 vaccinations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WELL over a thousand Coffs Coast parents attended a rally on the foreshores of The Jetty that drew awareness to their call for freedom of choice over vaccinating their children, and to prevent the government from mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for all children aged 5-11.

“(The) Reclaim the Line gathering on Saturday (15 January) was supported by around 1,200 local Coffs area parents and who have read the science papers, heard the medical professionals speak out and watched TV reports by government leaders that contradict the science, and they don’t want to be mandated to put this experimental drug into the developing bodies of their children,” Pauly Hansen, a concerned parent in attendance told News Of The Area.



Community spokesperson Tom Searles told News Of The Area, “The rally in Coffs, one of many Reclaim the Line rallies around the country, was to raise awareness to parents that the risks of Covid-19 in a child is statistically near zero, while the risks of the vaccine in the short term are well documented and potentially fatal.

“The rally also focused on the AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) suppression orders that have forced doctors to retire in order to be able to speak freely about the adverse reactions of the vaccines.”

The rally’s keynote speaker was Prof. Robyn Cosford, MBBS(Hons), FACNEM.

Prof. Cosford made a range of arguments on the day against mandating Covid-19 vaccination in children, including claiming we have never seen this level of obfuscation of data and suppression of scientific and medical data, and that available data confirms that Covid-19 is not a major concern for children.

“The community on the day was largely made up of Coffs Coast parents whose questions are not able to be answered by their own doctor,” said Mr Searles.

“By being at the well-attended rally at The Jetty they said they felt part of a bigger collective of good parents who ask questions.

“Personally, as a data analyst with an interest in history I find the magnitude of medical mistakes staggering.

“Cigarettes were once recommended by doctors to pregnant mothers, Thalidomide taken by pregnant women caused babies to be born with a range of disabilities and DDT was sprayed by our governments in schools.

“The difference between those historic events and this vaccine is that they all underwent more scrutiny and longer trial periods than this experimental drug.

“By our government’s own data a child is between two and 50 times more likely to be hospitalised from the vaccine than Covid-19,” said Mr Searles.

NSW Health maintains that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe for children aged 5 to 11 years.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine for children on 5 December 2021.

Announcing the commencement of vaccinations for children aged 5-11 last week, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said most parents in NSW have embraced the public health messaging which has helped the state’s child vaccination rates.

“Whether it be measles or whooping cough or Pneumococcal or Hepatitis B, parents in NSW have always listened to the science to help protect their kids,” Mr Hazzard said.

“No one wants to see their child in hospital and the best way we can safeguard our kids against COVID-19 and importantly, the elderly around them, is to get them vaccinated.”

NSW Chief Paediatrician Dr Matthew O’Meara said parents should vaccinate their children to protect them against the risks of getting COVID-19.

“Everyone who can get vaccinated should get vaccinated whether they’re healthy or not, and it’s especially important for kids who have underlying medical problems or are above a healthy weight.”

Bookings can be made at a NSW Health clinic, GP or pharmacy via the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder.

By Andrea FERRARI