Coffs Coast photographer Julie Clyde receives international awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JULIE Clyde has a passion for both photography and fantasy, and combines them to produce stunning pictures, two of which have been recognised with awards in an international competition.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Monochrome Photography Awards are an annual competition for professional and amateur photographers that aims to celebrate monochrome visions and discover amazing photographers from around the world.

Julie’s photos were given ‘Honorable Mentions’ in the Photomanipulation Category, one for a professional piece and one for an amateur work.

The competition attracts entries from around the world with over 7500 photos submitted for judging.

Working as a photographer for the last thirteen years and branching into fantasy work in the last eighteen months, this is the first time Julie has entered the competition, and she is thrilled with the recognition of her works.

One of the pictures titled ‘The Daisy Field’ features Julie’s daughter Taylor walking out into a field of daisies and was created to help Taylor find an escape in a difficult time in her life.

As a fully accredited member of the Australian Institute of Professional Photographers, Julie now specialises in fantasy portraiture mainly for children.

“I love turning people into superheroes and magical beings in these special portraits, and I strive to capture people’s imaginations and turn them into amazing artworks by enhancing and creating images beyond their wildest dreams,” Julie said.

Winning entries in the 2020 competition can be accessed by visiting monoawards.com/winners-gallery/monochrome-awards-2020/grand-prize/ and Julie’s other works can be seen on her website at https://www.julieclyde.com/.

By David TUNE