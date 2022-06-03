Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums band plays The Jetty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Scottish-inspired Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums band will be playing at The Jetty market grassed area on Saturday 4 June from 1pm until 2pm, weather permitting.

“With The Bonnie Wingham Scottish weekend previously to be held on that day now postponed until 27 August due to ongoing wet ground issues, we still wanted to get out and play,” Dale Rogers, spokesperson for the band, told News Of The Area.



“We hope to play some of the community’s favourites at The Jetty; ‘Scotland the Brave’, ‘Waltzing Matilda’, ‘Maggie’, ‘Silver Threads’, ‘Green Hills’, ‘Battle’s Over’, and some upbeat cheery tunes, ‘Bonnie Dundee’, ‘100 Pipers’, ‘Donegal’, ‘Wings’ and ‘Itchy Fingers’.

“Hopefully we’ll have time to play ‘Highland Cathedral’ and finish with ‘Callin’ Herron’ and ‘Black Bear’, which is the tune played at the end of the Scottish tattoo in Edinburgh as all the pipe bands march out and down the Royal Mile.

For Dale the band is a family affair, with her husband Geoff the Pipe Major.

“Geoff started with a practice chanter as a ten-year-old in Tamworth, but sport and high school took over from his learning,” she said.

“Due to work travel I had a 30-plus year break, but after our daughter, Mel joined the band as a tenor drummer aged eight, I decided to give it another go,” Geoff told NOTA.

With Geoff and Mel playing, the Rogers’ middle son James stepped up to play the bass drum, enticing Dale to join, which she did in 2006.

“It became a big family affair; we have many families playing in the band,” said Dale.

The pipe band consists of all ages and abilities, some have played with the band for many years, and some are only just learning.

“Our Drum Major (Big) Dennis Heap has played in many bands and still enjoys leading the band on our street parades or community gatherings.

“Most locals know Ray, one of our experienced pipers.

“Our Drum Sergeant is Ivan Aleman, who joined the band when his son Henry started piping at age ten.”

Ivan convinced his wife Julie to come along and join in.

Julie plays both snare and bass.

“Our band loves playing for the community; we get many and varied reactions, most are joyous.

“We have played at local nursing centres (pre-Covid) and hopefully can start back again to bring the music to the oldies who love to sing along.

“Max is one of our piping tutors with extra help from newcomer Shaun, while Geoff and Cathy help when needed,” said Dale.

The band is always interested in welcoming new members to come and learn the bagpipes, tenor drums or snare (side) drums.

“Tenor drumming is the easiest to learn, so if you’re keen to join a pipe band come along and see if this may interest you,” added Geoff.

The band meets at The HUB at Coffs Harbour Showground.

“We’re interested in seeing young people take up snare or tenor drumming, so we’re offering free lessons,’ Geoff said.

Most equipment is supplied along with kilts.

For more information phone Geoff on 0416 233 882 or email [email protected]

By Andrea FERRARI