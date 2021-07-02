Coffs Coast Printmakers to launch Rainforest-Worlds Within exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Printmakers (CCP) are a friendly group of artists with a passion for learning and promoting traditional and contemporary printmaking, based at the Coffs Harbour Showground Art Gallery.

The CCP are joining forces with the New England Tablelands to present a themed exhibition called ‘Rainforest-Worlds Within’.

“This exhibition will consist of original handmade prints rendered in a variety of printing methods including etching, engraving and linocut,” CCP member, Juliet E Tilson told News Of The Area.

A unique feature of the exhibition and the joint collaboration is the inclusion of a rainforest themed print exchange between the groups.

The ‘Rainforest-Worlds Within’ exhibition will be held at the Dorrigo Rainforest centre and runs from July 6-August 29.

All works will be on display and available for sale.

Are you interested in printmaking and not sure where to go or how to get started?

The Coffs Coast Printmakers were established in September 2018 as part of the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group and warmly welcome anyone interested from the Nambucca Valley to join them.

Over the years the CCP has grown not only in memberships but also in experience, they currently have members from as far north as Woopi and as far south as Macksville.

In 2019 they purchased an Enjay printing press for the members so the group could become more proficient in producing their artworks.

“There are many forms of art printing techniques you can learn about, these include relief lino, etching, intaglio, solar printing, chine colle, collagraphs, metal and copper plates, wood block and more,” Juliet said.

The CCP group has also taken part in several print exchanges, a massive effort for such a new group.

The first solo ‘Unframed’ printmakers exhibition was opened in May at the Coffs Harbour showground Art Gallery.

This successful event boasted over sixty entries on the wall.

This wonderful group meets socially during the day on a Wednesday, they also meet on Thursday evenings and on the fourth Saturday of the month.

It is a fabulous opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from each other, take the time needed to work on print works, collaborate and print exchange within the CPP group and also other printmaking groups.

There are also regular workshops and classes held throughout the year.

If you would like more information on the upcoming exhibition, or how to become a member of the CCP please contact Tricia Lee tricia.lee111@gmail.com 0450 589 559.

You can also find more information on their website www.coffsharbourartsgroup.com .

By Tamara MCWILLIAM