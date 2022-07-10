Coffs Coast real estate agents give a shot in the arm for winter blood stocks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REAL estate agents in Coffs Harbour are responding to a falloff in local blood donors by laying down their arms to boost blood stocks, after the triple threat of escalating colds, flu, and continued Covid has left donor centre chairs empty.

The real estate blood drive kicked off on Friday 1 July and will run until 30 September, giving a much-needed boost to blood supplies.



Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Donor Centre at Coffs Harbour’s Park Beach Homebase welcomed the real estate agents participating in reaching the goal of 33 blood donations, which plays a key part in saving 100 lives.

Donors need to be feeling fit, well and healthy, and be seven days clear of cold, flu, and Covid symptoms.

Currently a third of Lifeblood’s donors are having to cancel or reschedule their appointments.

Natalie Sykes, an existing blood donor and property manager at Nolan Partners Coffs Harbour, said local real estate agents were excited to help all those in the community who need blood, which includes cancer and trauma patients, new mums, and those with blood and immune disorders.

“I donate to give back to the community and it’s such an easy thing to do, I feel anybody can do this,” said Natalie.

“Nolans likes to be involved in charity and community giving.

“A lot of the team have already donated in the past, and we have a couple of new people to add this time around as well.

“To people thinking about donating – just do it,” she said.

“It is such a feel-good activity that you can do alone or with friends and work colleagues.

“You are helping other people, you get updates on where your donation is heading, and who knows, you may end up helping one of your family.”

Ruth Harrison from Australian Red Cross Lifeblood said Australia is experiencing a significant increase in demand for plasma donations, and new blood donors were needed this winter.

“We owe an enormous thank you to all Lifeblood Teams participating in the blood drive, supporting the hundreds of patients who will need blood this winter.

“Each year they are donating more and each year new donors come on board which is so important.

“We welcome any agencies in the local region who are keen to join our life-giving campaign.

“It’s not too late to sign up,” Ruth said.

To donate blood this winter, call 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au.

The participating real estate agencies are Nolan Partners, McGrath Estate Agents Coffs Coast, First National Real Estate and PRD Nationwide Coffs Coast.

By Andrea FERRARI