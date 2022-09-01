Coffs Coast RFS Support Brigade gets the message out with Bunnings BBQ

IT WAS a brilliant day at Bunnings for the Coffs Coast RFS Support Brigade at its Get Ready Day and fundraiser on Saturday 27 August.

“We raised around $2,700 through the BBQ, with the money being used to purchase various items of equipment for the Support Brigade,” Chris Bryant, Captain of the Brigade, told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Most of our members took part in either assisting with the BBQ, showing children the fire truck or giving information on fire plans and explaining the new Fire Danger Ratings that came into force yesterday (September 1).”

The new ratings and what they mean can be found at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

“The new ratings are easier to remember and understand than the previous six ratings,” she said.

“Talking with people we discovered that during the dreadful spring and summer of 2019/2020, the majority of people we spoke with had sat down with their family and worked out a Survival Plan.

“Indeed there were some who were packed and ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

“We also discussed the various apps to download, the prime one, apart from Fires Near Me, is Emergency Plus, which will give your location in either latitude/longitude, street address or ‘what three words’ and allows you to contact emergency services at the single push of a button.”

The public also approached the Support Brigade members with a view to joining the RFS.

“This is an added bonus of community days,” said Chris.

“We have Brigade members from refugee backgrounds, Indigenous, and married couples so it is quite a diverse mix, all working well together, having a great time and helping our community.”

It was a long hard day, for Chris and the team, “but well worth the effort put into it”.

“We would like to thank Bunnings for allowing us to participate in the day.

“Bunnings put on a terrific morning for the family and the kids seemed to have a wonderful time with all the activities.”

By Andrea FERRARI