Coffs Coast Service NSW Staff Upskill With TAFE Course in Government

SERVICE NSW is investing in the skills development of their employees in Coffs Harbour and a number of other regional areas, by offering them the opportunity to study a TAFE NSW Certificate IV in Government.



TAFE NSW and Service NSW announced they will commence the online training pilot program to help Service NSW employees upskill with formal qualifications.

Twenty seven key Service NSW employees from regional NSW are undertaking the TAFE NSW pilot program over a nine month period.

Service NSW Director of Social Impact and Frontline Engagement Lisa Sweeney, said the organisation is committed to attracting and retaining high-quality staff by providing them with the skills and training necessary to progress and advance through their careers with the organisation.

“The TAFE NSW qualification will equip Service NSW employees with the capabilities to effectively coach and mentor, understand legislation and support policy implementation so that they can provide the best possible results for Service NSW and, in turn, for the wider community,” Ms Sweeney said.

“It is great to be able to call on the resources of a large education service provider like TAFE NSW to build capabilities and provide dynamic learning opportunities for our people.”

According to the Association for Talent Development, companies which offer comprehensive training programs generate 218% higher revenue per employee than companies without formalised training.

TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Technology and Business Services, Kathryn Mungoven said TAFE NSW is delighted to be working with Service NSW to customise training to meet their specific business needs.

“Service NSW is a nationally recognised leader in the provision of government services.

“Continued skills advancement is critical in today’s workforce for any organisation to continue evolving,” said Ms Mungoven.

“Today’s high performing businesses ensure employees feel valued and supported and this initiative with Service NSW is underpinned by a delivery strategy designed to make employees feel that way as they engage with the program.”

“TAFE NSW customises training delivery on campus, in the workplace or online so that employees can study when, where and how it suits the employer,” she said.

By Sandra MOON