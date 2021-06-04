Coffs Coast swimmer Paul Edwards wins six medals at Masters Games in Cairns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PAUL Edwards, of the Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club (CHMS), shone at the recent Masters Games at Cairns, from May 20-23, winning six medals.

“His swimming was awesome,” Hilary Young, CHMS President told News Of The Area.

Paul’s medals were for 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle and butterfly in the 50-54 years age group.

The carnival saw an influx of Masters athletes descend on Cairns keen to compete after many sporting events being cancelled due to COVID over the last two years.

The swimming competition had record entries with nearly 300 swimmers from around Australia.

With competitors convening from a wide variety of locations, social distancing was vigorously monitored and enforced throughout the four days so that no athlete or Cairns resident was placed at risk.

“Masters swimming has a mix of competitors from those who enjoy the travel, social aspect and fitness to those who remain serious swimmers at a State, National and World Championship level,“ said Hilary.

“Paul has not been able to defend his two National titles over the last two years due to COVID cancellations and so, along with hundreds of Masters athletes, enjoyed catching up with friends from around Australia while racing and medalling in six events during the two days that he competed.”

By Andrea FERRARI