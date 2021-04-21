Coffs Coast tennis players are a big hit in Inverell with Oakley Baylis winning the under 10’s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUNIOR tennis players from the Coff Coast travelled to Inverell last weekend to compete in the Vineyard Joinery Silver Junior Tournament AMT event.

Oakley Baylis from Sawtell reigned supreme in the boys under 10’s singles going undefeated and taking first place in the regional tournament.

Matthew Jeffrey from Coffs Harbour finished in third place and his younger brother Ethan Jeffrey took fifth spot.

Oakley Baylis tested himself and stepped up to participate in the under 12’s event where he lost his first round match and eventually finished runner up in the consolidation draw after overcoming his brother Noah Baylis in a tricky semi final which went to a tie break in the first set.

Connor Hennessy and Oscar Caldicott competed in under 18’s boys singles, Connor progressed to the final without dropping a set and lost out to ACT player Dylan White in the final 6-4, 6-2 to finish runner up.

Tess Caldicott competed in girls under 18’s and finished runner up losing in the final to Emily Ryan 6-2-6-0.

Tournament Director, Ken Wray was delighted the 21 court tennis club was hosting regional tournaments again.

“Great to have the first major tournament back in the North West after the Covid shutdowns last year.

“Inverell Tennis Club were very pleased to welcome players from the local region, and a strong contingent from North East NSW and South East Queensland.

“After such a wet Easter period, fine weather greeted the players for the three days, a very successful event,” said Wray.

By David WIGLEY