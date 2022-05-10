Coffs Coast Tigers end Bellingen FC’s dream run with 3-0 win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Tigers struck three times to end Bellingen FC’s fairytale start after five straight wins in the Coastal Premier League.

Marko Kisose opened the Tigers’ account, with teenage rising stars Christian Mirindi and Jacob Field adding to the scoreline to claim a 3-0 win and three points.

Tigers manager Luke Stow was pleased the Tigers brought their training ground combinations to matchday.

“Very happy with the result, I thought we played excellent football and were in control of the game with possession and attack for the most part.

“But more for me, it was what we focused on at training this week and executed on the park which tells me we are moving in the right direction.

“The highlights are we put in a 90 minute performance and the effort in defence to keep them to nil, which is very important to win games,” he said.

Despite another week of disrupted training due to the rain, Tigers captain Luke Kliendienst was buoyant with a dominant performance.

“I think the boys played very well, it was a very dominant performance considering we haven’t trained properly in a couple of weeks and also not playing in two weeks due to wet weather,” he said.

After knocking Bellingen off the top of the CPL ladder the Tigers face Southern United who are one point adrift on the ladder as the table starts to take shape.

Tigers gaffer Luke Stow has a philosophy of possession football which they won’t be changing.

“Looking forward to playing Southern but I always focus on our players, on what we want to do and how we want to play and not the opposition we are facing, but in saying that, it’s exciting to play a new team,” concluded Stow.

By David WIGLEY