Coffs Coast Tigers held to draw by Port United in Coastal Premier League clash

THE Coffs Coast Tigers drew 1-1 with Port United in their opening fixture of the Coastal Premier League last Saturday at the Coffs Football Centre synthetic fields.

Midfield general Rory Tolhurst opened the scoring when he found himself unmarked on the edge of the penalty area and slotted the ball home to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead at half time.

The Tigers probed the Port United defence with their brand of crisp passing football but the disciplined green machine held firm and squared the ledger in the second half in a high tempo match with plenty of chances for both teams to win the game.

The Tigers swapped their traditional orange home kit for an eye-catching pink away kit.

Tigers shot stopper and captain Luke Kliendienst provided News Of The Area with game insights.

“It was a good game, a bit of a disappointing result for the boys but we’ll bounce back.

“Port were strong and organised in the midfield and kept us at bay in the first half with only one goal.

“Missing many opportunities seemed to have cost us in the second half with Port scoring an equaliser.

“Next game we have Sawtell in the super round at the stadium in which the boys will be hungry to get the win we felt we deserved in the previous game,” said Luke.

By David WIGLEY