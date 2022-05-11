Coffs Coast Tigers Roar Into Female Football Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Tigers celebrated Female Football Week with skills training, a BBQ and a loud roar as they cheered on the men’s seniors.

The Tigers fielded their first ever female under 10s team who jubilantly walked on the pitch with the senior men’s team in the Coastal Premier League.

Club President Mellesa Bennett shared the enthusiasm for female football which is resonating around the club.

“A very excited and nervous 10s girls team were mascots for our men’s first grade CPL match against Bellingen on Saturday evening at the Coffs Synthetics,” she said.

The growth in the girls under 10s is backed up by a new all girls MiniRoos competition.

“This is the first year the Coffs MiniRoos hub has had a girls u6/7s competition, with Tigers, Woopi, Corindi and Lions all participating.

“From all reports the girls are having a great time.

“This is also the first year Tigers have fielded a 10s girls team in the NCF competition, it is so great to see female participation rates increasing across the zone and our club,” she said.

Known as having the loudest roar around the ground, coach Sari Veikannen has been very impressed with the way the girls have bonded.

“They are very loud but a very fun and happy group of girls that love being together at training and matches.

“I am excited to watch them grow throughout the year,” she said.

By David WIGLEY