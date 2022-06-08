Coffs Coast Tigers roar to 4-0 victory over Boambee Bombers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Tigers pounced to a 4-0 win over the Boambee Bombers with Jacob Field grabbing a brace in the first half and goals from Matt Guyatt and Taj Buck in the second half.

Jacob Field ran onto two through balls and netted both times to get the Tigers off to a flying start.

In the second half, the Tigers controlled possession, playing their signature brand of passing football working the ball from side to side and through the channels to create opportunities for Guyatt and Buck to finish the match.

Goalkeeper and captain Luke Kliendienst was pleased with another dominant performance.

“We played very well and we were very dominant,” he said.

“We moved the ball around as best we could given the pitch conditions and controlled possession.”

The Tigers now travel to Newcastle on Saturday 11 June to face National Premier League team Cooks Hill United FC in the sixth round of the Australia Cup.

“Next we have a huge challenge of facing Cooks Hill in Newcastle in the Australian Cup.

“It’s a massive achievement for us to make it this far and we are looking forward to testing our skills against a NPL team,” said Luke.

If they defeat Cooks Hill they will play the seventh round two days later at their home ground at Polwarth Drive on Monday 13 June.

And if they win both matches over the long weekend it will be a dream come true as they will advance to the draw for the last 32 teams in Australia.

And that could result in a potential home tie against A-League opposition such as Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory which will attract national interest.

By David WIGLEY