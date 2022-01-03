Coffs Coast to host finale for the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE location for the final round of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship is locked in, with the event also hosting a significant international rally event.

The picturesque Coffs Coast will be home to the November event, the Coffs Coast Rally, with the round to double as the finale for the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship.

The best drivers from the Asia Pacific region will battle it out in the northern NSW town, including competitors from Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan and Indonesia to name just a few countries expected to be involved.

Made possible with the support of the NSW Government, the event will utilise roads that have featured in recent FIA World Rally Championship events, along with family friendly spectating opportunities planned.

The event will now be held on 25-27 November, a week later than originally scheduled to maximise attendance.

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith thanked those who had contributed to the planning of the event so far, including the passionate support from the Coffs Harbour community.

“Coffs Harbour has been a favourite for all of us at Motorsport Australia and is certainly no stranger to hosting world class rally events, so we are pleased to be welcoming the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship finale to the Coffs Coast,” Smith said.

“We are really grateful to the NSW Government and the Coffs Coast Community for their continued support of this international event.

“With the round also doubling as the final for our own RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship, all eyes will be on Coffs Coast and New South Wales as we crown our 2022 champions.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said NSW is once again hosting major events after a difficult year of lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.

“After cancellations due to bushfires, storms and COVID-19, regional NSW deserves to host top class events like the Asia Pacific Rally Championship, and I want to thank Motorsport Australia for their commitment to Coffs Harbour,” Mr Toole said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh announced Motorsport Australia and the NSW Government have agreed to roll over the funding allocated for the 2021 event to stage the hotly anticipated event next year.

“While it is disappointing this event could not be held in November as originally planned, hosting the event next year ensures competitors from New Zealand and the wider Asia Pacific region will be able to confidently travel to Coffs Harbour without border restrictions or the risk of cancelled flights,” Singh said.

The Coffs Coast Rally will be held on 25-27 November 2022.

Motorsport Australia and the FIA have also confirmed the Adelaide Hills Rally event will act as a qualifier for the APRC finale, meaning competitors who tackle the forests of South Australia will be eligible to compete for the FIA crown in Coffs Harbour.

The Adelaide Hills Rally takes place in South Australia on 21-23 October.