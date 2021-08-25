Coffs Coast triathletes fit and firing for the upcoming season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club have released their race calendar for the 2021/22 season and there’s something for everyone ranging from the ‘fit and firing’ to the ‘wait and see’.

Club President Shaun Lawer told News Of The Area it depends how active you’ve been in the off season.

“Usually the commencement of a new competition calendar sees participants divided into three distinct groups, with some falling somewhere between these categories.

“The ‘Fit and Firing’ group are looking at starting the season fast, mostly targeting September/October races and coming off a solid winter of improving their weaknesses.

“The ‘Steady Build’ group have done a bit of work recently, but will use the Club races as a way of working back into full fitness, often not really looking to any big races until late in the year or early next year.

“The ‘Wait and See’ group have trained very little over the off-season, preferring other pastimes, with their first event of the year likely to be their motivator to get back into a routine once they check their results post-event.

“In addition to our regular sprint and enticer distance races, an aqua bike event (750m swim and 20km ride) has been introduced to tempt those who are not able to or dislike running,” said Shaun.

Shaun emphasised the camaraderie and social aspect of the triathlon club.

“The Club strives to be inclusive and fun and we hold regular BBQs and breakfasts throughout the season to foster team spirit and camaraderie and offer plenty of giveaways and prizes kindly provided by our sponsors.

“The Sunny Coast crew of Adam Cox, Mark and Deon Kirstein, and Chris Hamilton have been training the house down in the hope of making it to the Sunshine Coast Half Ironman in September but if it doesn’t work out will be looking to log some fast times when the season starts.

“Some of the newcomers from last season can also be expected to lift, having 12 months of training and learning under their belt.

“Look for Joe Quiring, Rhys Gilleland, Emma Barnes, and Eric Meyers to take that next step.

“At the pointy end of the field it will again be a battle between young guns Hudson Barry, Luke Williams and Harrison Colyer to unseat our fastest male last year, Isiah Koopmans.

“Hot on their heels will be that group hovering under the 70 minute mark, in Chris Hodge, Shaun Bayndrian, Matt Moffat, Michael Singleton and Pat Brennan.

“There could be some additional names added to the list if Strava is anything to go by with solid training in the off season by Paul Herring, Mark Garner, Stephen Thompson, Peter Timothy and Peter Birch.

“We’re also looking forward to the ongoing tussle between Mel Silvester and Shannon O’Hara who constantly push each other to the top echelon of the sport.

“Alina Hill and Rachel Cleary will also be firing, with strength in all disciplines,” said Shaun.

More information about the upcoming events and what’s happening is available at www.coffstri.com and the club Facebook page.

Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club race calendar for the 2021/22 Season

1 26-09-2021 Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 2 10-10-2021 Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 3 24-10-2021 Triple Sprint 3x (300m-6k-2.5km) + 1x enticer 4 7-11-2021 Try a Tri Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 5 21-11-2021 Long Course + Enticer Option 1000m-30k-7.5 + Enticer + Aqua Bike 6 19-12-2021 Teams Race 300m-10k-2.5k per person 7 23-01-2022 Duathlon (swim-run) 750m-5k + Enticer 8 6-02-2022 Try a Tri Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 9 20-02-2022 John Daffy Memorial Long Course +Enticer Option 1k-30k-7.5 +Enticer + Aqua Bike 10 6-03-2022 Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 11 13-03-2022 Ladies Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 12 20-03-2022 Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 13 10-04-2022 Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 14 24-04-2022 Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike 15 1-05-2022 Club Race 750m-20k-5k + Enticer + Aqua Bike

By David WIGLEY