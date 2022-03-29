Coffs Colts Celebrate Annual Awards Night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Colts Cricket Club celebrated their end of season awards night last Saturday at the Greenhouse Tavern.

Brendan Myers won the club batting and club bowler award, his stellar performances included a 77 not out against the Diggers Cricket Club which helped Myers into third place in the T20 first grade batting rankings in the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association.

Coffs Colts Club President Tony Slaviero provided more details on the winners.

“Karamjeet Sandhu won the Rose Cogone Shield, Tor Boyton won the Rising Star of the club, young gun Patrick Rose won the President’s award plus many more awards were won over a terrific night.

“The rain has wreaked havoc with the competition this season, fortunately the rain couldn’t spoil a great night at the Greenhouse, the Greenhouse has been a fantastic sponsor to our community club and we love coming here and really appreciate it,” said Tony.

By David WIGLEY