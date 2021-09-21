Coffs Colts prepare for cricket season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE change from winter into spring can only mean one thing for a group of the region’s sportspeople – the start of a new cricket season.

The Coffs Coast Colts are one club who have begun preparations for the upcoming Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s 2021/22 season.

Colts players have begun training with a recent weekend session at the Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park, which followed a recent cricket club meeting.

The Colts are coming off a season in which they won the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s T20 Cup.

The Colts won the T20 title with an eight-run win against Nana Glen in the grand final at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

The Colts also won another title in season 2020/21, winning the under 12’s premiership.

The Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association is still to release its draw for season 2021/22.

By Aiden BURGESS