Coffs Conservatorium begins Extension Project as enrolments swell

EXTENSION plans are coming to fruition for the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium (CHRC) building in Bray Street as 2021 records the largest number of new enrolments.

The Coffs Conservatorium Extension Project will see much needed additional teaching spaces as well as the only purpose-built early childhood music space on the Coffs Coast.

The past five years have seen exponential growth for Conservatorium programs and student numbers.



CHRC employs 25 staff, has programs available six days a week, a busy concert calendar, and offers an exceptional level of music education and performance opportunities within the region.

With this comes the need to expand to accommodate the Conservatorium’s growing community.

In 2018 CHRC purchased the adjoining building which in a past life was a café.

The building will house two large teaching studios, a purpose-built early childhood music room, a waiting/foyer area, and a board/meeting room plus additional storage capacity and bathroom facilities.

Significant work will also be undertaken to the existing drum room, making it into a state of the art drum and percussion room with dual air lock doors and a floating floor, assisting with sound proofing and recording potential.

Pat Brearley, Conservatorium Director, told News Of The Area, “I’m incredibly excited about this new phase for the Coffs Conservatorium.

“We strive to deliver the best opportunities to our community and the extension project will see some fantastic facilities be made available to the entire region.

“It will create further employment opportunities in the arts and culture industry as well as build on the existing programs of the Con, developing a long-term ability to cater to our fast growing population and contribute to the arts and culture growth in the region.”

The Coffs Conservatorium is a not-for-profit charity organisation and actively welcomes community and business support, particularly for these types of projects that directly go back into supporting the community.

If you are interested in more details about this project or discussing any future support, please contact Conservatorium Director, Patrick Brearley on 66521592 or pbrearley@coffscon.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI