Coffs Council Approves $310,000 Per Year For Library, Arts, Museum Complex

COFFS Council last week approved additional funding of $310,000 per annum from 2023/24 to partially expand staffing to deliver improved services, programs and facilities at the Harry Bailey Memorial Library and Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) at Yarrila Place, Coffs Harbour.

Councillors also agreed to support the principle of moving towards a full level of service operation within YAM and the Library “in the future”.



Council heard the Harry Bailey Memorial Library will operate over three floors with multiple library service points to provide customer service, manage collection access and provide adequate supervision.

There will also be a significant increase in free customer facilities, including public computers, printers/photocopiers, self-service kiosks, seating and study spaces.

YAM will operate five exhibition spaces in total featuring an increased number of temporary and touring exhibitions, more exhibition-based events and programs, with greater demand expected for education and school programs.

In addition, there will be a YAM retail outlet on-site.

“Having the Harry Bailey Memorial Library and Yarrila Arts & Museum (YAM) together in Yarrila Place will expand the scope of services we can offer to the community and visitors,” said Nikki Greenwood, Acting Director Sustainable Communities.

“The Yarrila Place building will be open seven days a week with YAM open every Tuesday to Sunday,” added Ms Greenwood.

“The new funding level means that the Library will now also operate seven days a week.”

The additional funding will support operation of The Workshop interactive arts workshop connected to YAM, Story Space storytelling space in the Children’s Library, Make Space designed to support science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics learning activities, The Digital Creative Studio’s high end computers running creative suite software and digital recording facilities, The Young Adult Library and Deck, the Learning Lab and the Family History and Local Studies Room.

“The new and larger library and YAM will support the liveability of the Coffs Harbour region by increasing equitable access to learning and cultural experiences through additional interactive youth and community spaces, education and leading-edge technologies, as well as cultural spaces that support local artists, writers and creative industries.

“The cultural facilities will also continue to build and develop ongoing community partnerships with our region’s First Nations and multi-cultural communities.”

By Paul FOGARTY