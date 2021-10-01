Coffs Council holds Extraordinary Meeting to resolve Red Bin waste service dispute

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN extraordinary meeting of Coffs Harbour City Council was held on Monday 27 September to resolve available options for the region’s existing Red Bin waste service.

Coffs Harbour City councillors discussed the contentious matter in a confidential session for more than an hour, before resolving to enter into a Deed of Settlement and Release with Biomass Solutions, and to enter into a Deed of Variation with Nambucca Valley Council and Bellingen Shire Council.



Councillors also unanimously agreed to write off Council’s claim against Nambucca Valley Council and Bellingen Shire Council for the reimbursement of $1.22 million, being the cost to Council (to the end of August 2021) of transporting and disposing of mixed waste organic output (MWOO) produced from waste supplied by these two Councils.

In January 2021, Council took sole control of the mixed waste organic output (MWOO) transport and disposal process for the first time from the Biomass Solutions Facility at Englands Road, and Council worked with local transport firms and Tamworth Council to dump the waste in landfill there.

At Council’s meeting on Thursday 22 July, Council resolved to transport the regions’ mixed organic waste to Queensland for dumping from the end of August for a period of one year.

Council will reduce its transport and disposal costs of MWOO by 49%, resulting in an annual saving of $1.2 million to an expected annual cost of $1.3 million, by transporting its MWOO to South East Queensland for disposal for a year.

MWOO is matter from residents’ red rubbish bins collected fortnightly by Council.

The current Red Bin system produces approximately 11,000 tonnes of MWOO annually.

At the July Council meeting, Council resolved five votes to three to accept a tender from Crampo’s Tippers Pty Ltd for waste transport for $55 per tonne, and accept a tender from Veolia Pty Ltd for waste disposal for $58.80 per tonne to South East Queensland for a period of one year from 30 August 2021.

By Emma DARBIN