Coffs Council reports on City Plan achievements

THE Six-Monthly Progress Report covering January to June 2022 in the Coffs Harbour City Council 2017-2022 Delivery Program, now completing Year 5, reveals significant progress by Council in delivering new infrastructure, events, tourism opportunities and economic development for the Coffs Harbour community.

“The past five years have thrown up some significant challenges for the whole community, but we faced them together and achieved some really positive results,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos.



“It’s great to look back at these achievements, and now we’re really focused on continuing to realise Coffs Harbour’s potential to become one of New South Wales’ most successful regional cities.”

Highlights of the past six months include:

● Artists announced for the Yarrila Place Gumbaynggirr Art Trail March 2022

● Small Business and Beyond Festival held in Coffs Harbour from 30 March – 1 April 2022

● Eco Month held in May 2022

● Endorsement of MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan and adoption of 2022-26 Delivery Program and 2022/23 Operational Plan

● Botanic Gardens Glasshouse officially opened June 2022

● All One Under the Sun Festival held June 2022

● National Rugby League teams Cronulla Sharks and Gold Coast Titans returned to play at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium June 2022.

“This latest Six-Monthly Report marks the completion of the Coffs Harbour City Council 2017-2022 Delivery Program and outlines a considerable record of achievement by Council and its workforce in delivering positive outcomes for the Coffs Harbour community,” said Natalia Cowley, Council’s General Manager.

A final progress report was also completed during the period on the ongoing Bushfire Recovery Action Plan with 75 percent of projects now finished and 21 percent on track.

These covered a diverse range of projects such as art workshops and happenings designed to help people of all ages work through their experiences of the bushfires, local social events to help build community togetherness and resilience, environmental recovery and tourism-promotion opportunities, bushfire preparation education and wildlife preservation ventures.