Coffs Creative Arts Group hold silk scarf making workshops

COFFS Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) hosted two one-day workshops at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery, on June 19 and 20, where participants discovered the mysteries of eco-dyeing, using foliage, natural dyes and heating processes to create complex and rewarding patterns on paper, fabric, and the pièce de résistance, a silk scarf.

Tutor Kerrie Stewart supplied all the required materials, although students were welcome to bring any sourced foliage for their own experimentation.



“Absolutely no skills (artistic or otherwise) are needed to participate; we encourage people to simply come with an open mind and a willingness to learn and apply what they’ve learned.

“The tutor is always there to guide, suggest, and instruct,” Isabella Brandli, CHCAG told News Of The Area.

“The fun started with learning various eco-dyeing techniques on drawing and watercolour papers, cards, and fabric pieces, building the students’ knowledge and enthusiasm for their final piece: a silk scarf, measuring 30 x 180cm.

“It’s an exciting atmosphere as foliage is selected and put into position, the natural dyes are chosen, and then anticipation while the scarves undergo the final heating process before the big reveal.”

Classes are strictly limited in numbers to ensure there’s time for Kerrie to discuss the techniques, display and review finished items, and for each participant to ask questions, and take full advantage of Kerrie’s vast knowledge and experience.

“Although the placement of foliage on the scarf and the use of natural dyes gives some indication of the final result, the end process (heat) and how it all comes together, produces an always-thrilling and somewhat unexpected product: a beautiful silk scarf that’s all your own work, with some magic included.”

The Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group has more one- and two-day workshops happening later this year: Drawing and Sketching Portraits from Life, Landscapes/Seascapes Drawing in Charcoal, Exploring Acrylic Inks, Hemp Paper Making, Aquatic Themed Painting, Drawing Portraits and Painting Portraits.

Check out their website or Facebook page for upcoming exhibitions, classes, workshops, and demonstration days.

By Andrea FERRARI