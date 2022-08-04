Coffs Creative Arts Group offers new sampler sessions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEMONSTRATION Days and Sunday Salons are coming to Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group, geared to clueing up the art curious about different creative styles.

Interested but not ready to commit to a class?



The Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) has two avenues delivering tasters to help you make up your mind.

“Our inaugural Sunday Salon will be held on Sunday, 7 August where Ivinnie Brown will introduce attendees to the world of pastels,” CHCAG President, Sue Roberts told NOTA.

“The Sunday Salon format is a relaxed Q&A-style arrangement with light refreshments provided.”

The recent first Demonstration Day was featured silk paper design work.

“It was well-attended, and the facilitator, Yvonne Smith, took us through the steps from the silkworm, through to cocoon, spinning, and the final product,” said Sue.

“It was hands-on too as a couple of enthusiastic participants tried their hand at creating silk paper.

“Both the Demonstration Days and Sunday Salons are open to CHCAG Members and non-Members alike.

“We’re keen to introduce as many people as possible to the magic of creating art,” she said.

The Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group operates out of the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery, incorporating gallery space alongside two studio rooms where classes, workshops, Demonstrations Days, and Sunday Salons convene.

A variety of art disciplines are practised and tutored, including calligraphy, printmaking, watercolour, mixed media, and acrylics.

On display in the gallery is the Australian Flora and Fauna exhibition, until Wednesday, 24 August.

The gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm, with free entry.

All artworks are for sale.

“For more information on Demonstration Days, Sunday Salon, or what we offer in the way of classes, workshops, or special interest groups (porcelain painting, calligraphy, and printmaking), check out our Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s website, Facebook page, or email [email protected] or phone 0428 491 862,” said Sue.

By Andrea FERRARI