Coffs cricket grand finals postponed

COFFS Harbour cricketers have had to wait an extra week to play off the ultimate prize.

The grand finals of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Associations’ 2020/21 were postponed to this weekend due to the recent wet weather, after they were scheduled to be decided last weekend.

Weather permitting, the first-grade grand final is set to be an enthralling contest between this season’s minor premiers Diggers Cricket Club Inc. and defending premiers Sawtell at Fitzroy Oval.

The recent wet weather meant Diggers captain Jonathon Paff knew his side would play the grand final a week later, meaning they hadn’t played in nearly a month.

“We pretty much knew fairly early that we wouldn’t get on this weekend,” he said.

“We haven’t played any cricket for at least a month so it’s hard to know how we will do.”

Paff told News Of The Area his side wanted to win the premiership outright without the benefit of wet weather.

“We want to win it, not just get a wash out,” he said.

“There’s always been a spare weekend for postponed games which is good.”

Diggers and Sawtell have split their two meetings this season, with Sawtell winning their last meeting by 69 runs last month.

The top two teams also play off in tomorrow’s rescheduled second grade final, with minor premiers Nana-Glen Blue hosting the second placed Northern Districts Rebels.

Nana Glen and the Rebels also play off in the third grade grand final, also a matchup between the minor premiers and the second placed side.

The under 16’s grand final is scheduled to be played this afternoon when Northern Districts Junior (Coffs) play Macksville Ex-Services JCC at Macksville.

By Aiden BURGESS