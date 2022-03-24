Coffs cricket grand finals set to be decided

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE game for glory.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s junior grand finals are set to be decided this weekend.

The under 16s grand final sees Macksville Ex-Services and Coffs Colts facing off on Friday afternoon.

Bellingen/Dorrigo Cricket Clubs and Macksville Ex-Services play off for the under 14s premiership, while Sawtell – Sixers and Nana Glen – White meet in the under 12s season decider.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s grand finals are also set to be decided this weekend.

Diggers Cricket Club Inc. booked a spot in this year’s Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s first grade grand final, with a six wicket win against Sawtell in their preliminary final at Fitzroy Oval.

Sawtell opened the batting and were dismissed for 103, with Jacob Cross the best of the Diggers bowlers taking 3/9 from his five overs.

Ty Adams, Reuben Carey, and Jesse Ferrett all took two wickets each for Diggers.

Needing 104 for a grand final berth, Diggers reached the total just four wickets down, with Ty Adams top scoring with 39.

Defending champions Diggers will now play minor premiers Nana Glen in the first-grade grand final this weekend.

Looking ahead to his side’s grand final, Diggers captain Jonathon Paff said his team would have to be at their best to beat the undefeated Nana Glen.

“They went out and got a few players at the start of the year with the goal of beating us, and we haven’t played well against them all year,” he said.

“So they are big favourites and we will need to be very good to beat them.”

Valleys Cricket and Bellingen will play off in this season’s second-grade grand final, while Sawtell and Nana Glen play off for the third-grade premiership.

By Aiden BURGESS