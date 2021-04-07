Coffs cricket season award winners announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association have announced their award winners for the recently completed 2020/21 season.

Nana Glen won the Club Championship after winning the second and third grade premierships amongst other achievements.

Shayde Perham from the Coffs Colts was named first grade player of the year after leading the competition in batting average and aggregate.

Sawtell’s Scott Griffiths was awarded the first grade best and fairest.

The Northern Districts Rebels’ Parvinder Nagra was the standout bowler of the first grade season as the leading wicket taker and best average.

His Rebels teammate Aaron Banghu was named the best first grade captain of the season, while Rebels youngster Blake Austin was named the best under 21 Colt cricketer.

The women’s game saw Sawtell’s Verity McDonald named the best under 21 female player, while fellow Sawtell player Shae Moppett was named the best under 16’s female cricketer.

Diggers player Lachlan Carlyle was named the best under 16’s male cricketer in senior competition.

Full results in the Sports Results section.

By Aiden BURGESS