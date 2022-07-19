Coffs cricketers selected for Over 60s Australian team to play at World Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A TALENTED trio of Coffs Harbour cricketers have been selected to represent Australia at the inaugural International Over 60s World Cup Cricket Tournament, to be held in Maroochydore in September.

Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club players Eric Higgins, Bruce Mackie and Billy Saker were selected to represent their country at the Over 60s World Cup.

There are four NSW representatives in the Australian side, and three of these are the aforementioned members of the Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club, who also play local grade cricket.

Fellow Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club player Graham Doust described the playing styles and backgrounds of the three picked for the Over 60s Australian team.

“These three local players are Eric Higgins, Bruce Mackie and Billy Saker, and they have continued their cricket careers into their 60s and enjoy the on- and off-field experiences to be had playing with fellow enthusiasts of the game,” he said.

“Eric is a stylish batsman who played extensively in the Sydney first-grade competition.

“Eric bats with consistent and controlled aggression and builds an innings with powerful shots all around the wicket.

“Bruce Mackie is a right-arm fast bowler who has the ability to move the ball in the air and off the seam and doubles up as a hard-hitting middle order batsman.

“Billy Saker is an exciting batsman/all-rounder who is always looking to take to the bowling and keep the scoreboard ticking over.

“His guile and cunning with the ball is also well recognised.”

The three players will take part in the inaugural International Over 60s World Cup Cricket Tournament, to be held at the Maroochydore Cricket Club from 2-15 September, 2022.

Eleven teams will play in two pools to vie for a place in the first World Cup Over 60s cricket final.

Teams from Australia, England, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, USA, West Indies and a “World 11” will take the field to contest the championships.

Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club holds practise sessions all year round at the Sawtell Cricket Club nets at Richardson Park, Sawtell from 1pm Wednesdays.

The club participates in inter-town games and are affiliated with Veterans Cricket NSW and are pleased to also affiliate with Coffs Cricket Association, thus providing an opportunity for senior players to continue to enjoy the game, with new players always welcomed.

The expansion of Veteran’s Cricket has led to the establishment of tournaments and social games for Over 50s, Over 60s and Over 70s age groups.

The NSW Over 70s NSW State titles will be contested in Coffs Harbour in October.

The Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club is looking for volunteers to help with the organisation and running of this event.

Contact Graham Doust (0414 711 951) for information regarding playing in or involvement in the Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club.

By Aiden BURGESS