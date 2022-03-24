Coffs Daybreak Rotarians gift diamond art for mental health therapy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INSPIRED by celebrating its own 21st birthday milestone, the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak came up with a sparkling gift in support of others.

In true Rotary style, it’s all about giving to others even when the birthday is their own.



Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak President Ann Gee and Community Service Director Liz Donnan presented $1,000 worth of diamond art to the Coffs Harbour Acute Mental Health Inpatient Unit.

Mental Health Peer Support Worker Dane Owen and Registered Nurse Llyris Wood accepted the kind donation, which will be used, and enjoyed, by patients in treatment and recovery.

Diamond art is a therapy that soothes the mind and body, rather like we feel when doing a jigsaw puzzle or painting by numbers.

It involves applying hundreds of resin rhinestones, one at a time, to an adhesive colour-coded canvas painting.

It not only stimulates creativity, but it also reduces stress and anxiety, fine-tunes physical motor skills and is a great way for people to unplug from technology, such as mobile phones, computer tablets and televisions.

Nurse Unit Manager Jess McEvoy thanked the club for its ongoing support.

“This is the second time the club has raised funds to donate diversional therapy art to the Mental Health Unit, and the support means a lot to our patients and staff,” said Jess.

“The club has also provided Christmas hampers to our patients over the years.

“It’s an act of kindness and generosity that continues to have a meaningful impact on those we care for.”

President Ann Gee said the Club was proud of its local and international projects, large and small.

“Supporting the Mental Health Unit is a meaningful way for our club to extend a hand in friendship to people who need it,” said Ann.

“We are delighted to make this project happen because we know it brings creativity and happiness to those who participate.”

The Daybreak Rotarians raise funds through their annual Trivia Night, Bunnings BBQs and annual Golf Day, as well as member donations, to support their many projects.

By Andrea FERRARI