Coffs Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for Movember charity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PROSTATE cancer and men’s mental health fundraiser, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), an international initiative, brought some 50 besuited local motorcycle riders to Coffs Jetty on Sunday May 23.

The ride route took the motorcyclists south through Sawtell to Bonville Headland then back along Pacific Highway to Moonee Beach.

Founded in 2012 in Sydney to benefit the Movember charity, the Coffs DGR was inaugurated three years ago by Chris Duffy, who leads the riders each year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Bringing up the rear, as First Aid Officer, was founding member, Daniel Gibson.

Chris’ motivation to put Coffs on the DGR world map was his father’s health.

“My dad had prostate cancer and I used to go to Brisbane for the ride; then I decided we could do our own in Coffs,” Chris told News Of The Area.

Daniel got on board with Chris in the early days for his love of classic motorcycles combined with fundraising for a worthy cause.

“There’s a feeling of international camaraderie knowing thousands of motorcyclists are doing the same around the world meaning we can raise a significant amount of money.”

Ben O’Brien came up from Urunga for the ride because he believes it is one of the worthiest charities.

“It’s amazing to think they’re doing the same things as us in Iceland – it’s surreal – all around the world, the same,” he said.

Dean Hancock said, “I’ve seen this event for years and finally jumped in – it’s good to promote men’s mental and health issues.”

Ducati Scrambler rider Jennifer Hargreaves has ridden in DGR’s around the country.

“We love the retro bikes, the countryside and the opportunity to share Coffs’ lovely roads, riding at a gentlemanly pace and raising awareness for men’s health.”

Ernst Schlangenotto from Nana Glen said, “You never know when you might reap the rewards of prostate cancer research.”

Korora resident, Rod Heinrich said, “I had a prostate cancer scare – it made me realise how widespread it is – and men don’t talk about it.”

Coffs DGR raised $8,900, and rising. For more info contact: cduffy@westnet.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI