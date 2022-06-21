Coffs Football 6s competition reaches final stages

0 SHARES Share Tweet



THE inaugural six-a-side football competition at Coffs Coast Synthetics has reached the finals stage with 24 teams competing for honours.

Coffs Football 6s has four competitions underway in men’s, women’s, mixed social and men’s over 45s divisions.

The mixed social competition is the tightest league in the competition with Not Soccer and SCU University tied on ten points apiece with Not Soccer ahead on goal difference.

We caught up with ‘Not Soccer’ captain Connor Knight to find out more about the new competition.

“The first few weeks have been good outside of your traditional eleven a side, we’ve got the whole family down here, it’s good to get something running alongside the eleven a side competition for once.

“The shorter fields are good for us in terms of fitness, it’s a faster style of football where you can really get a couple of touches in and test the legs out,” he said.

Connor’s younger sister Bree Knight is new to the game and learning new skills.

“It’s been a good competition for mixed teams, it’s not too much fitness needed to play and you don’t need a lot of skill, it’s good for anyone trying to learn new skills and have a good crack and get involved,” said Bree.

By David WIGLEY