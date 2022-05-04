Coffs Football 6s launches at the Coffs Harbour Football Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW six-a-side football competition kicked off at the Coffs Harbour Football Centre synthetics last week called Coffs Football 6s.

Twelve teams including men’s over 45s, women’s, mixed adult and men’s social teams battled it out in last Tuesday’s trial matches in preparation for the season ahead which starts on 9 May.

Shahab Shirazi played for 40 minutes and said it was a good run out that ticked a few boxes.

“It’s good for fitness, it’s certainly a workout, the surface is good for passing and it’s a lot of fun.

“We play in the men’s 11 a side competition so getting an extra run out is great,” said Shahab.

Program manager Kyle Gwynne was upbeat about the new competition.

“We are looking to provide opportunities for players of all ages and abilities to play football at the new facility at Coffs Harbour Football Centre.

“It’s a fun, safe, supportive environment, we had a great turnout at the trial nights, it was a great atmosphere and we are looking forward to competitions getting underway.

“I grew up playing football for Sawtell and am really excited by the positive impact we could have in the Coffs Harbour community.

“If you’re interested in playing, have a look at our website at www.cf6.com.au,” said Kyle.

By David WIGLEY