Coffs girl helps her country qualify for a World Cup

ISLA Juffermans has experienced the highest honour any Australian sports person can have.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior made her international debut for Australia during the FIBA Under 16 Women’s Asian Championship in Jordan.

The seventeen-year-old helped her country qualify for the upcoming FIBA Under 17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

Juffermans was a member of the Australian Sapphires Under 17 women’s team who finished top four at the Asian Championship, thereby qualifying for the Under 17 World Cup.

The 193cm center made her international debut against New Zealand at the Asian Championship.

And she made it a debut to remember in the green and gold, top scoring for her country with 22 points at 10/14 shooting while grabbing a game high ten rebounds in Australia’s 20-point win.

She backed it up in her second game with another double double with sixteen points and eleven rebounds in Australia’s eight-point win against Japan.

The third game for her country saw her have eleven points and seven rebounds in just fourteen minutes in the Sapphires 70-point win against India.

The new Australian representative has been one of the standout players of the tournament, who after three games was second in both scoring and rebounding amongst all players at the Asian Championship.

Juffermans and the Sapphires team now head to Hungary for the FIBA Under 17 Women’s Basketball World Cup, which will be held from 9-17 July.

By Aiden BURGESS