Coffs go-karter out-paces the field in Canberra

COFFS Harbour go-kart ace Seth Brown has impressed at the ACT state championships, held at Mark Webber Circuit in Canberra last weekend.

The talented youngster was crowned champion in the junior restricted division after qualifying on pole, then cruising to victory in all heats and the final.

He said that he and his kart performed seamlessly throughout the tournament.

“It was good because we won by such a long margin, no one passed us at all.

“We just drove away, and it was just a good feeling to win without any worries.”

Brown then stepped up to the harder junior performance division where he said competition was fierce.

“There were some really good racers that are always up there, three-time state champions competing as well.

“It was just really competitive and close.”

Unfortunately, the final didn’t go to plan as a kart collision while in third-place caused him to retire with a flat tyre and broken wheel rim.

Seth’s Dad, former Australian go-kart masters title holder Troy Brown, said that Seth’s performance in the restricted division was flawless.

“He was untouchable.

“From the time we pulled the kart out of the trailer, it was fast and he was driving it just how he needed to.”

The proud dad also thought it was a great experience for the fifteen-year-old to punch-up to the harder divisions.

“You look at the competition, anyone in the top ten could’ve won it.

“They were all nose-to-tail all weekend.”

By Sam PARKER