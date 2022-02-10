Coffs Harbour Air Force Cadets Experience Life on RAAF Base

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Air Force Cadets, George Wells and Flynn Oates started their New Year with a week on the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Wagga.

It was a challenging week for the cadets who undertook the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Course for promotion to the rank of Cadet Sergeant.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Attending the Course was a rare opportunity given the constraints over the past two years and the Cadet Corporals were keen to take full advantage of the experience.

“It was a real privilege to have an Air Commodore as my instructor for leadership theory and as a senior Cadet at 331SQN I am looking forward to putting into practice all that I have learned on Course,” said Cadet Corporal Wells.

Cadet Corporal Oates, already a competent aviation instructor, will assist Aircraftman David Mitchell with delivery of the Squadron’s Aerospace training.

331SQN is recruiting now!

For more information about becoming an Air Force Cadet with Coffs Harbour’s 331SQN, visit www.airforcecadets.gov.au or email [email protected].