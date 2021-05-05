Coffs Harbour Allstars blitz the Bellingen Brewers while the Sawtell Dodgers overcome the Woolgoolga Bluesox

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Allstars made it back to back wins with a 15-4 win over the Bellingen Brewers in the A Grade baseball competition at the Coffs Harbour Sport and Recreation Park on Saturday.

Cameron Martin from the Allstars had 5 RBIs for the game.

“An RBI is a run batted in, so someone batting hits a ball and a run scores from that hit, Cameron Martin had the best game for the Allstars with 5 RBI’s,” explained All Stars Vice President Sam Langler.

The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Jonathan Lowe with Tyran Fieldes pitching for the Allstars.

The Woolgoolga Bluesox also came up against the Sawtell Dodgers.

Although Aiden Molloy hit a home run for the Bluesox, it would prove not to be enough as the Sawtell Dodgers won 10-6.

“The match went back and forth, Aiden Molly’s home run helped the Woolgoolga game, but it was the Dodgers that put runs on late in the game to come away with the win,” said Sam.

Starting pitchers were Aiden Lee for the Dodgers and Aaron Kennedy for the Bluesox.

Big things are set to take place on the baseball field in coming months.

“Over the next few weeks we will begin preparing players for the senior country champs to be held in Lismore in August this year,” said Sam.

“Also over the June long weekend players will be competing in the Tamworth June long weekend carnival.

“Junior baseball returns next week and any players from 5 to 18 that would like to give the game a go are invited to come and have a go,” said Sam.

By David WIGLEY