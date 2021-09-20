Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod plans for its fiftieth year but needs more volunteers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod has been running continuously for 49 years, including during pandemic restrictions, and planning is underway for next year’s fiftieth competition.

However, organisers are concerned that the event may be derailed by a lack of local volunteers needed to run the various sections of the complex production.



Eisteddfod committee member and Vocal section organiser Vanessa Crossley told News Of The Area, “Next year is our 50th anniversary which makes us the longest running cultural event in the area.

“The fact that we managed to have at least one section (Vocal) in 2019, despite COVID, means that we are the longest running event run over consecutive years.”

With the group’s AGM coming up on Sunday September 19, there is a concern that finding enough volunteers for the month-long event next year may be a problem.

The Eisteddfod itself needs volunteers every day for jobs such as setting up the venue, manning doors, assisting the adjudicator, manning the prize table, checking tickets and ticket sales, bringing children to and from the stage, providing first aid and other tasks.

“For our fiftieth anniversary we are putting out a call out to the public to find any copies of old programs, newspaper articles, photos and the like for a static display next year,” Vanessa said.

“We are also hoping to hear from anyone who performed at the Eisteddfod over the years who has gone on to teach, perform or use skills they learnt from the Eisteddfod, and we would also love to hear from anyone who coordinated sections in the past or taught students.”

To register interest in either volunteering or providing memorabilia please contact the committee at [email protected].

By David TUNE