Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club launch first event of 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club are kicking off 2022 with their first event of the year at Raleigh Raceway on Sunday 13 February from 8am.

The Khanacross Invitation Event is a preset track where participants maneuver through a series of flags where the purpose is driving with control, as opposed to driving fast and making mistakes.

Bob Carle, President of The Coffs Coast Festival of MotorSport, told News Of The Area the event has universal appeal and is open to juniors ages 12 and up.

“We want to invite some of our older members to get back into it, young P-plate drivers, younger people interested in cars, and juniors, male or female, mums, dads, grandmas and poppys – anyone who wants to have some safe enjoyment in their car.

“Juniors can run in this type of event from the age of twelve.

“This is where your child learns to drive, not how to get a licence, there is a huge difference.

The Car Club have their own car for the Juniors to compete in, a Suzuki Alto, which will be available to them to use on the day at no extra cost.

“Parents are allowed to go with the Juniors or a Car Club Member will be able to go with them to instruct and advise the kids while completing the particular discipline,” said Mr Carle.

“Participants learn to start, stop and steer with plenty of room in a paddock to make mistakes and see what they did wrong.

“By the time they get on the road they have a much better idea what driving means and helps their driving ability.”

Mr Carle said the skills learnt at the event could save lives, as drivers were educated in what to do in an emergency.

“This is not just for 12 to 16 year olds but 18 to 20 plus years as well, my granddaughter Elsie Martin is 12-years-old and will be driving for the first time,” said Carle.

Whilst the Coffs Coast has produced champion winning drivers, the club promotes enhancing driving skills to make driving safer as Carle explained.

“Over the years many Juniors have learnt to drive and gone on to greater driving feats.

“Nathan Quinn, one of our car club juniors, is an outstanding example, making it to being an Australian Champion Rally Driver.

“This invite to the Juniors is not to make race drivers out of them but to teach them total control of their car in an emergency.

“Parents will see advanced juniors on the day controlling their cars better than a lot of them can.

“We invite families to join in, many mothers have competed against their husbands and their kids, having a great family day.

“This competition is not hard on cars, although it can be, (but) the family car can be used.

“We compete for a great day out individually or with the family.

“There are no sheep stations to be won here, just have a lot of fun.

“Anyone wanting to have a go, adults to Juniors and all ages between are welcome, you can join the Club for the day to have a try, there will be plenty of help.

“These events are run under Motorsport Australia [CAMS] rules and insurance regulations, there will be members and officials to be sure the event is carried out in the safest possible way, we are here to have fun in our motor cars.

“Anyone wishing to have a go will have to join the Car Club, a day licence will be available plus an entry fee of $15 for Juniors up to 16 years old and $35 for Adults.

“The Event will be run under strict Covid regulations so bring any food and drinks required, the club will have drinks for sale but not our usual BBQ,” concluded Carle.

Any enquiries can be made to Bob Carle on 0411727255.

By David WIGLEY