Coffs Harbour Art Prize Returns Bigger And Better

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ENTRIES are open for the Coffs Harbour Arts Council’s third biannual Coffs Coast Art Prize.

The Arts Council says it has been fortunate to be able to return to the exhibition hub in Coffs Central, courtesy of Gowing Bros.

Previous sponsors have also indicated their support for their favoured aspect of the Art Prize.

The inaugural event was held at the Bunker Gallery in 2018, with just 40 entries, and the 2020 event attracted the interest of more than 140 artists.

More than 175 works were submitted, and an overflow of works was displayed in the exhibition space at the Art Factory because of the arts Council’s commitment to exhibit all entries.

The Council hoped the competition would continue to grow over time and increased the prize money of $3,500 dollars in the first exhibition to a little more than $4,500 in 2020.

The prize pool is increasing once again, in 2022, to $7,300 to continue to attract some of the region’s top artists as well as offer the many gifted, amateur, local artists the opportunity to exhibit their work professionally in a formal setting.

The abundance of talented photographers, both professional and amateur, across the Coffs Coast has resulted in a category for photography being added to the list of awards this year.

The Major Award is $3000, the Sculpture award is $1000, the Painting Award is $1000, the Photography Award is $1000, the People’s Choice Award is $1000 and the Youth Art Award is $300.

The 2020 exhibition attracted almost 3,000 visitors and approximately $18,000 worth of art works were sold on behalf of the artists.

Ann Leonard, President of the Coffs Harbour Arts Council said, “If the last show is any indication we are looking forward to an outstanding exhibition displaying a diverse body of work.

“We have some very fine artists across the region and are looking forward to a tour de force.

“In the past we have received entries from the New England area, the Central Coast and Victoria.”

Entry forms are available by email to [email protected] and entries close on Tuesday 19 July 2022.

The exhibition opens on Friday, 5 August at 6.30pm and runs until 4pm, Saturday 27 August on Level 2 at Coffs Central.

By Andrew VIVIAN