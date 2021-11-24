Coffs Harbour Basketball bounces back into action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BASKETBALL competitions have bounced back into action in Coffs Harbour after a three-month break due to restrictions on community sport.

The Coffs Harbour Basketball Association has started its six-week mini-season with games played throughout the week at Sportz Central

The easing of restrictions on community sport has meant a return to the court for Coffs Harbour basketballers, after the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s winter season was cut short in August due to the lockdown.

The six-week season has featured both a men’s and women’s draft league as well as social and junior competitions, with the first two rounds having been completed.

After waiting three months for a return to the court, Coffs Harbour Basketball Association staff member Stephanie Rickards told News Of The Area the basketball community had responded well to the new season.

“It’s been really good and busy with more than 400 junior and senior players jumping in,” she said.

“The draft concept has been very popular, and there have been lots of people who have been keen to get back on the court.”

The grand finals of the mini-season will be played in December.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s mini-season.

Men’s Draft League.

Round 1 results: 76ers 84 def. Pelicans 37. Celtics 53 def. Nets 42.

Men’s Draft League.

Round 2 results: 76ers 63 def. Celtics 42. Nets 57 def. Pelicans 56.

By Aiden BURGESS