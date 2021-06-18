Coffs Harbour blood donors thanked during National Blood Donor Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Coffs Harbour blood donors are amongst those being thanked during National Blood Donor Week (NBDW) which runs from June 14-21, with nearly 1,000 locals rolling up their sleeves over the past 12 months to save lives.



Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said the beauty of blood donation is that it allows ordinary people to be extraordinary lifesavers, even in times of hardship such as bushfires, floods, and pandemics.

“From cancer patients to road trauma victims, people with blood disorders to burns victims, donated blood

underpins quality healthcare in Australia,” Ms Harrison said.

“Each week, Australia’s blood donors collectively give 31,000 donations – that’s the equivalent of a donation

every 24 seconds in the time our blood donor centres are open.

“This National Blood Donor Week, we want to say a huge thank you to all of our donors who made a difference

and gave something back to not only their community – but communities all over Australia.

“Giving blood feels great, and it only takes an hour of your time.

“We’re calling on Coffs locals to make a change for life and become a blood donor.”

Locally, The Big Banana lit up on Monday evening in support of NBDW, while The Golden Dog in Glenreagh lit up on Wednesday night.

Australia still needs 17,000 donors this week, so why not begin your blood donation journey during National

Blood Donor Week?

Call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.