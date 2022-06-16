Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens Glasshouse opens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE new climate-controlled glasshouse in the heart of Coffs Botanic Garden is now open after years of hard work by Coffs Harbour City Council staff, led by Rick Ackland, Curator of the Botanic Garden, and the Friends of the Garden volunteers.

The new glasshouse has two parts – a tropical house and a shade house.



The tropical house is maintained at around 32 degrees Celsius using passive solar heating from its big window north facing orientation, supplemented by a nine kilowatt heating system during the winter.

The roof and some walls are fitted with a special gel-coated ‘webglas’ to reduce the loss of heat and the internal garden bed stone walls and pathways provide thermal mass to store heat.

Cooling is maintained by computer controlled cross flow ventilation with louvres set to open once the temperature reaches 32 degrees.

Water to the plants in the tropical house is provided by a computer controlled micro spray system with drippers to the vertical walls.

Fogging/misting will be installed soon.

By contrast the adjacent shade house is shady and cool and a good place to rest after the tropical house, featuring a natural air flow, a drip irrigation system and undersoil drainage.

The roof protects plants from extreme temperature variations in much the same way as the dense canopy of a rainforest would.

The shade house displays the Garden’s extensive bromeliad and orchid collections along with a wide range of ferns and shade loving species.

Some of these plants from the old garden glasshouse were tended by volunteers over the last few years to keep them in prime condition ready for their new home.

“The orchids have responded well to their new tropical home,” says Rick Ackland

“More hanging orchids are being added along with climbing vines and other plants.”

President of the Friends of the Botanic Garden, Nola Miles, told News Of The Area, “The healthy reaction of the plants to the new glasshouse is a good example of the value of partnership…and how the work of the Friends to maintain the plants over the last few years combined with the work of Council staff and volunteers to build them a new home will now reap rewards to the benefit of all visitors to the garden.

“The plan is to regularly add new and rare plants to the Glasshouse as they become available,’’ Nola said.

The Glasshouse is a 400m walk down the main path from the entrance.

If people have mobility issues, then call the garden Information Centre and Shop to either book a free wheelchair loan or book the hire of a five-seat electric people mover with a volunteer driver.

Phone (02) 6648 4188.

By Andrea FERRARI